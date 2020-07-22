Two hurt after Tuesday evening car crash

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement officials said two people are expected to survive their injuries after a car was rear-ended by an SUV Tuesday evening north of Centralia.

A Wednesday press release from Illinois State Police District 12 stated troopers responded to the collision around 8:30 p.m. at U.S. Route 51 and Community Beach Road in Marion County.

A silver 2010 Honda, driven by 49-year-old Brandon M. Hilmes was stopped on southbound Route 51 waiting to turn left when a white 2006 Ford Explorer, driven by 32-year-old Lawrence Simms, crashed into the backside of his car. Both drivers were Centralia residents.

Hilmes was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Simms refused medical attention, along with three passengers inside his car.

A fourth passenger riding with Simms, 18-year-old Imani D. Davis, of Centralia, was hurt by the crash. She was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

No further information was available Wednesday.