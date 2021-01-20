Two hurt after semi-trucks crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say two semi-truck drivers were taken to a hospital after their vehicles crashed into each other early Wednesday morning on I-57.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on I-57 just south of the I-72 interchange.

An Illinois State Police press release says two blue Freightliner trucks were traveling northbound when one rear-ended the other.

Jara Abdusalam, a 23-year-old man from Coon Rapids, Minn., was driving a 2005 Freightliner that crashed into a 2012 Freightliner.

Fifty-nine-year-old Joseph Smith, of West Helen, Ark., was driving the other truck.

Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Troopers say both semi-trucks were stuck on the right lane of the interstate after the crash. Traffic was slowed down by the lane blockage for several hours.

No citations were issued.