Two hurt after person shoots several rounds into garage door

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police say a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

A press release from the Urbana Police Department says officers responded at 7:53 p.m. after a caller reported gunfire near Cottage Grove and Florida avenues.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found two people at a home — and both had one gunshot wound each to their legs.

Related Content Police investigate shooting after two people hurt

The release says both victims, who are from Urbana, were taken to Carle Hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive their wounds, police say.

Investigators say the two were standing inside a garage at the home when someone approached on foot and fired 6 rounds through a closed garage door. The suspect then fled, the release says.

Police say they believe the suspect ran to a car and got away in that vehicle. Six shell casings were also recovered in the street, according to the release.

Urbana Police continue to investigate the shooting. They ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-384-2320. You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at this link, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.