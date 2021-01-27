Two from central Illinois getting big Powerball winnings

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The $23.2 million Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday night and brought back-to-back Powerball jackpots that won in the Jan. 20 and Jan. 23 drawings.

A $2 million winning ticket was sold at Hucks gas station at 2801 Lindbergh Boulevard in Springfield, and a $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at Taylorville Food Center at 500 W. Market St. in Taylorville.

In total, seven players across the State have won prizes of $1 million dollars or more playing these games.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Powerplay for an additional $1. The game is played every Wednesday and Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. CT.