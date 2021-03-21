Two facing gun, child endangerment charges after car shot at on I-57

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Memphis were arrested Friday afternoon after dispatchers were told someone fired a gun at a car while driving on I-57.

A press release from Illinois State Police District 21 says it happened after 3 p.m. Friday near the Gilman exit on northbound I-57.

A male-victim told police the driver of a black Nissan pointed a gun at his car and fired at least one round, the release says.

Troopers say the car was not struck by the gunfire and no one was hurt.

About 20 minutes later, state police say they found the suspect car near the West Bourbonnais Parkway exit on I-57, which is north of Kankakee.

Troopers say the car got off the interstate at the Peotone exit and they stopped it at a nearby gas station.

Police say they found two adults and a 1-year-old baby riding in the Nissan. They also say a loaded gun was in the car.

Troopers identified the driver as 31-year-old Dieon X. Kerr, and the adult passenger as 31-year-old Jessica B. Fields.

The Iroquois County State’s Attorney has charged Kerr with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment, and driving with a suspended license, the release says.

Fields was charged with child endangerment and was released on a recognizance bond, police say. Kerr is booked at the Iroquois County Jail and his bond hearing is pending.