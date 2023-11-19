NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead and another two are injured after a crash on I-57 Sunday evening.

Illinois State Police remain on the scene after a semi truck hit the back of a car near mile marker 173 south of Neoga at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say that two passengers sitting in the back of the car were killed, and the driver and person sitting in the front passenger seat were airlifted to an area hospital. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Northbound lanes on I-57 remain closed. Police gave no timetable for when they will be reopened. Traffic is being diverted all the way back at the I-57 split near Effingham.