Two dead after three-vehicle crash

LODA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died and four people were hurt early Tuesday morning in a crash on I-57 near Loda.

A press release from Illinois State Police (ISP) says troopers responded to the reported crash just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A 26-year-old Onarga man driving a red 2019 Honda Civic south on I-57 crossed the center median and then hit a tan 2010 Ford Fusion heading north.

A white semi-truck, also going north on the interstate, then hit the Ford Fusion, causing all three passengers inside — including an infant — to be thrown from that car.

One of those three passengers — a 21-year-old woman from Pembroke Township — was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Honda Civic.

Nineteen-year-old Kenjuan S. Brown Jr, of Rantoul, was driving the Ford Fusion. The other two passengers in his car were 21-year-old Deandra M. Johnson, of Beaverville, and a 3-week old infant, also from Beaverville.

The infant was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brown, Johnson, and the semi-truck driver were also taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

Thirty-three-year-old Jose C. Aguilar, of Eagle Pass, Tex., was the driver of the semi-truck.

ISP says I-57 was shut down for about eight hours for their crash investigation.

