DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department says two children are hurt after a house fire Sunday.

It happened at a home near West Main and North Monroe streets.

Firefighters rescued a 7-year-old and a 13-year-old who were trapped inside a burning home. They were both taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The fire chief says they are in “pretty rough shape.”

Decatur firefighters rescued a 7-year-old and a 13-year-old who were trapped inside this burning home. Ambulances took both children to the hospital. The fire chief says they are in “pretty rough shape.” No word yet on how it started. pic.twitter.com/EXHwfH3Njc — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) November 29, 2020

There’s no word yet on how it started.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.