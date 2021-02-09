Two charged with meth possession after attempting to flee police

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Prosecutors say a Effingham man and a Findlay woman are facing several charges after an investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release from the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s office says Kyle P. Schumacher, of Effingham, is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of Armed Violence (Class X Felony)
  • One count of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Office (Class 3 Felony)
  • One count of Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (less that 5 grams) (Class 2 Felony)
  • One count of Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) (Class 3 Felony)
  • Two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Tramadol & Alprazolam) (Class 4 Felony)
  • One count of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon (Non-probationable Class 3 Felony).

His bail was set at $200,000.

The release also says Alayna S.F. Hightower, of Findlay, is charged with the following:

  • One count of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Office (Class 4 Felony)
  • Two counts of Aggravated Battery (Class 2)
  • One count of Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (less that 5 grams) (Class 2 Felony)
  • One count of Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) (Class 3 Felony)
  • Two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Tramadol & Alprazolam) (Class 4 Felony). 

Her bail was set at $100,000.

The State’s Attorney’s office says Hightower and Schumacher are co-defendants.

“The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” the release says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story