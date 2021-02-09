Two charged with meth possession after attempting to flee police

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Prosecutors say a Effingham man and a Findlay woman are facing several charges after an investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release from the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s office says Kyle P. Schumacher, of Effingham, is charged with the following:

Three counts of Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

One count of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Office (Class 3 Felony)

One count of Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (less that 5 grams) (Class 2 Felony)

One count of Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) (Class 3 Felony)

Two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Tramadol & Alprazolam) (Class 4 Felony)

One count of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon (Non-probationable Class 3 Felony).

His bail was set at $200,000.

The release also says Alayna S.F. Hightower, of Findlay, is charged with the following:

One count of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Office (Class 4 Felony)

Two counts of Aggravated Battery (Class 2)

One count of Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (less that 5 grams) (Class 2 Felony)

One count of Unlawful Possession Methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) (Class 3 Felony)

Two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Tramadol & Alprazolam) (Class 4 Felony).

Her bail was set at $100,000.

The State’s Attorney’s office says Hightower and Schumacher are co-defendants.

“The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” the release says.