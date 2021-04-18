Two Champaign women shot while driving on I-94 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WCIA) — State troopers say two women from Champaign were hurt early Sunday morning after an unknown assailant fired a gun at their car while driving on a south-side Chicago interstate.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on northbound I-94 between 120th and 108th streets.

Troopers say two women from Champaign were inside the car and got hit by the gunfire. The release says one is 32-years-old and the other is 42-years-old.

Police say both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives say several bullets were fired from an unknown car going north on I-94.

Troopers say they closed the northbound lanes after 4 a.m. for about 2 hours for their investigation.

Investigators say they are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. No further information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.

ISP says if you have any information on this incident, you can call them at 847-294-4400.