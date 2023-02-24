CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of departments in the City of Champaign will have a new home starting next week.

The city announced on Friday that the Neighborhood Services Department and the Equity and Engagement Department will be relocating to new offices located in downtown Champaign. Currently located in the City Building at 102 North Neil Street, the two departments will relocate a few blocks over to 205 West Park Avenue.

The city said the new workspace was needed to relieve overcrowding issues in the City Building. As various services and programs were created and implemented, including the Equity and Engagement Department itself, the number of staff needed outnumbered the number of staff the City Building and other facilities could accommodate.

Contact information for both departments, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain the same,