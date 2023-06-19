CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Champaign apartments after a two-alarm fire broke out on one of the apartments’ balconies Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened at Hunters Pond in northern Champaign around 3 p.m. Fire department officials said a passerby reported fire on a third-floor balcony; fire fighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a 30-unit building in the 2700 block of Hunters Pond Run.

The fire was quickly upgraded to two-alarm status and firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and ladders to extinguish the fire. The Champaign Fire Department’s Public Information Officer said firefighters worked fast to prevent the fire from spreading inside the building.

“With the amount of fire they saw, they did go second alarm very quickly to try and make sure the fire didn’t get ahead of them,” PIO Randy Smith said. “These exterior fires can sometimes get inside very quickly into the attic space. So they did call second alarm, deployed multiple hose lines very quickly.”

No one was hurt, but the balcony where the fire started was heavily damaged. The damage also extended up to the roof above the balcony next door, leaving both apartments uninhabitable for the time being.

Investigators determined that the fire started near a closet on one of the balconies but have not determined the exact cause yet. The investigation is ongoing.

The Champaign Fire Department also took the opportunity to remind the community to maintain a working smoke alarm in their homes. The department said smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count. People should also have and practice a home escape plan.