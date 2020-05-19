Two additional Shelbyville Manor residents test positive for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency said there are two more residents of the Shelbyville Manor diagnosed with COVID-19.

They said the patients are a 62-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman. Officials said three residents and two staff members at the nursing home have tested positive for the virus. They said one of the staff members is a Christian County resident and is not including in the totals for Shelby County.

Right now, all residents and staff members have been tested. Results for three staff members are still pending.

In Shelby County, there are a total of 15 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19, including one death. Nine patients have been released from isolation.