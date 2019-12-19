Twist on traditional “elf on a shelf” teaches safety.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department turned heads and melted hearts when they introduced a holiday, fire safety campaign…featuring a familiar character.

This year, “Ember” the “elf on a shelf” is back…with new friends “Paign” and “Bernie.” Together, they’re demonstrating ways to stay safe and fire-free during the holidays on the Champaign Fire Department’s social media accounts.

Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig had the idea and ran with it.

“We’ve got an overwhelming response from it,” said Ludwig. “We’ve heard from people from around the country. We’ve heard and seen that our messages that are sent out almost on a daily basis are shared multiple times by other people. We’ve heard from some that can’t wait for the next message to come out because they want to see what one of the elves is doing.”

A few examples of tips the elves had to share include keeping fireplaces clean, and keeping matches away from kids.

Ludwig said other fire departments around the country have created their own spin-offs of this idea.