DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in her 20s hurt.

Officers responded to the call just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to South 22nd Street near Clay Street. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Decatur Police continue their investigating into the shooting, and say they’re still working to learn how it happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information when available.