Tuscola twins use 3D printing to create masks, face shields

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA).

Andrew and Thomas Bennett have always had a passion for science and technology. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, these 13-year-old twins are using their passions to serve others.

The brothers are 3D printing PPE– or personal protection equipment– for first responders, assisted living communities, and local nurses. So far, they’ve made over 50 face shields for essential employees in Douglas County and plan on producing 3D surgical mask extenders soon.

“For them to be 13 and be able to pick up the 3D printer and…print this out… it just amazed me,” says Chana Ray, Deputy Director the Douglas County Emergency Agency.

The twins told ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, that they taught themselves how to 3D print through Youtube and found the designs for N95 masks and face shields online. Friends, family, and local sponsors gave the young men donations and supplies to get started.

“It’s pretty cool I’m sort of helping Douglas County with the PPE shortages,” says Andrew.