TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Tuscola man has turned his passion for vacuum cleaners into a business to save them.

Greg Evans owns Sale Street’s latest storefront: Evans Vacuums. He said he started working with vacuum cleaners by finding and fixing old ones with his grandfather, but he knew he always wanted to do more, and a building on Sale Street was his opportunity.

He said vacuum repair isn’t only a personal hobby; it’s his eco-friendly way to breathe life back into these machines.

“I still like to get them out of the trash, fix them. People always need used ones if they don’t want to spend the money on the new one,” Evans said. “Now that I’m here, maybe people will try to get them fixed instead of just getting a new one.”

Evans also sells the refurbished vacuums he finds or that are brought in. He said he hopes to build one of his own one day.