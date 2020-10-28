Trustee John Brown announces run for village president

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A village trustee has thrown his hat in the race for Savoy President.

Trustee John Brown announced Wednesday that he will run for the position in the April 6 election next year.

A press release from Brown says he has served as a trustee for 15 years and recently retired from his position with the University of Illinois Police Department after a 30-year public safety career.

He’s also the Champaign County Public Guardian. Brown said in that role, he saw to “the care of community members who are unable to care for themselves.”

The village trustee is from Champaign County and moved to Savoy with his wife and two children 18 years ago.

“I believe in public service and giving back to the community, which is why I became a police officer and a volunteer firefighter,” Brown said in the release. “I genuinely enjoy working with and listening to our community members. I get along with people, and that’s the type of leader our growing village needs.”

Brown says he has a history of working collaboratively with his village board colleagues.

“As a village trustee for the last 15 years, I have unparalleled experience working with the village

budget, navigating economic development opportunities, setting priorities and, most importantly,

listening to our residents about what they want in their neighborhoods,” Brown continued.

As mayor, he says he plans on improving village communications with citizens by using modern tools like social media.

Brown adds he will update the village’s comprehensive park plan and establishing a park advisory board.

“Brown’s vision includes hiring an experienced economic development director to take the village to the next level,” the release says.

Additionally, he wants to update the village’s life safety codes, along with evaluating and improving village services, such as public safety.

“Savoy is already a great place for families, and that is why I love living here. The proximity to stores, restaurants, healthcare, exceptional parks and all kinds of recreational opportunities is top notch,” Brown said. “But we should always strive to make our community an even better place and enhance the quality of life for all of our families.”