Truck show keeps tradition going

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds gathered in Central Illinois to celebrate semi-trucks over the weekend.

The 13th Annual Working Class Truck Show was held as usual in Rantoul. Truckers come from as far as Florida to participate in the weekend. They had events like a parade of lights, braking competitions, and a kiddie pedal pull. A lot of shows like this were not able to happen this year due to the pandemic, but one family was happy this show was still held.

“This is my fourth year of putting a truck in,” says Chuck Pruitt. “The whole family loves it. You can look over here and see my whole family over here. It’s a family tradition. I love it and i wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The trucks were spaced further away from each other this year. The weekend will finish up with an award show Sunday.