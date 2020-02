ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The Illinois State Police Forensic Services Command (FSC) unveiled a new resource to provide more transparency and accountability to the public. A forensics dashboard, updated monthly, will show the number of case assignments and completion times including details for each section of the lab, the average number of days it took to complete the assignments and the number of assignments still pending or backlog.

"We want to provide accountability and transparency to victims, law enforcement, prosecutors and the general public to assure them that we are committed to continued improvement in our laboratory system,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “Addressing the backlog is a top priority so that justice is never waiting on forensics whether it’s an unsolved cold case, a hot investigation, a case ready for trial, or post-conviction claims of innocence.”