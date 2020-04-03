Trout off anglers’ menu, at least for opening day

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A request by CUPHD has ended an annual tradition, at least for this year. Trout season opening day will no longer be held at the Lake of the Woods Saturday.

Authorities say the number of anglers could have brought together more people than allowed at one gathering according to executive orders from Governor JB Pritzker. The main lake will be closed to fishing until further notice.











The Forest Preserve District is working to develop a way of allowing individuals to fish while limiting the number of people on the lake and along the shoreline to ensure social distancing. Fishing is still allowed at Homer Lake, Middle Fork River and River Bend.