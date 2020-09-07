Troopers search for teenager wanted in fatal shooting of 19-year-old

OLNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help with finding an 18-year-old man who they suspect was involved in a deadly shooting Sunday in Olney.

A press release from ISP said their Criminal Investigation Division responded to a reported homicide Sunday at North Walnut and East Laurel streets, at the request of the Olney Police Department.

Nineteen-year-old Kyle M. Johnson, of Olney, was found at the scene. He had been shot several times. Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

ISP said their initial investigation has discovered the following suspect: 18-year-old Rick A. Meador. He was described as a white man, 5-feet-11-inches tall, with a weight of 155 pounds, hazel-colored eyes, and brown hair.

Meador may also be with a female juvenile. ISP detectives said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

State police ask anyone who knows of Meador’s whereabouts to contact Special Agent Travis Rinehart, via email at Travis.Rinehart@illinois.gov or by calling 217-342-7881.

The Olney Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Mt. Vernon Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and ISP districts 12 and 13 assisted the investigation.

No further information was available Monday.