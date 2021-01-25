Troopers responding to several crashes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are at the scene of several crashes Monday as some roadways are turning slick because of icy weather.

Troopers with District 9, headquartered in Sangamon County, have gotten 10 calls for service. That includes several side-offs as ramps, bridges, and parts of some roadways are slick, an ISP spokesperson says.

District 9 has also handled two crashes Monday morning. Troopers say no one was hurt in either.

The two collisions were reported on southbound I-55 at East Lake Shore Drive, and northbound I-55 at Toronto Road.

Troopers in District 10, headquartered in Champaign County, say they’ve gotten two calls for service and have no reported crashes.