Troopers responding to crashes on I-55, I-57, I-72, I-74

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say road conditions are starting to worsen Monday morning in Champaign County.

Troopers say they’re responding to several crashes across Champaign County on I-57 and I-74.

Collisions were reported on I-57 about 3 miles north of Market Street in Champaign, on I-74 between Neil and Lincoln Street, and between the U.S. Route 150 exit and G Street in Tilton, Vermilion County.

Troopers working in the Springfield area say several crashes are happening on I-72 and I-55.

State police are asking drivers to slow down when traveling, and to be cautious of stopped emergency vehicles, highway maintenance trucks, and other cars stopped on the side of the road.