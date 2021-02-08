Troopers respond to several crashes in slick road conditions

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are at the scene of several crashes Monday morning.

In an emailed statement, troopers in ISP District 9 (headquartered in Sangamon County) say they’re responding to numerous crashes on all roads.

“The roadways are slick and hazardous for travel,” they say.

Troopers add drivers should travel slower and allow more room for breaking and turns.

ISP tells WCIA crashes are being reported on I-72 between the interchange with I-55 and Farley Road, west of Curran. Additionally, crashes are happening on I-55 between Illinois Route 104 and the I-72 inerchange.

Troopers say they are responding to crashes on I-55 in Logan County between Broadwell and Atlanta, Ill.

Road conditions reported by the Illinois Department of Transportation can be found at this link.