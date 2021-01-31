Troopers respond to several crashes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to at least 30 crashes in central Illinois since Saturday afternoon.

Troopers in District 9, headquartered in Champaign County, say they responded to 9 crashes. Two had injuries.

District 9 also handled 6 calls for service.

In District 10, headquartered in Sangamon County, troopers responded to 11 crashes. One had injuries.

District 10 troopers were also called out to 8 requests for service.

ISP says troopers is District 21, headquartered in Iroquois County, responded to 13 crashes. One had injuries.

Those same troopers also took 60 calls for service. \

“One of our Troopers just arrested an intoxicated subject for DUI that lost control and drove into the ditch,” says a District 21 trooper. “Not a smart move. Alcohol and driving is bad enough, but add a snowstorm into the mix and it equals a recipe for disaster!”