CAPITOL TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police is being called out after a semi-truck jack-knifed and crashed Monday morning.

It happened on southbound I-55, about one mile south of the Palm Road / East Lake Shore Drive exit near Lake Springfield.

Troopers say traffic is reduced down to one lane and shoulder. They are asking drivers to slow down and yield to emergency vehicles.

UPDATE: Troopers said around 8:30 a.m. Monday that the scene has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.