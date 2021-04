SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are at the scene of a crash Tuesday morning in Springfield.

It happened on northbound I-55 at the interchange with I-72 and Sixth Street.

Troopers say a commercial motor vehicle has overturned, and traffic is passing the wreck on the shoulder.

Police are asking drivers to slow down and watch out for emergency crews.

Only minor injuries were reported by police.

UPDATE: Troopers say the northbound I-55 lanes are open again.