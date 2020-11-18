Troopers respond to early morning semi-truck crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police responded to a semi-truck crash early Wednesday morning on I-70.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday on I-70, just west of the interchange with I-57.

A yellow 2017 Volvo semi-truck with an attached trailer was heading west on the interstate when it ran off of the roadway to the left and hit a guardrail. The semi-truck then entered the median and flipped over.

An Illinois Department of Transportation overhead message signboard was also hit by the semi-truck.

Thirty-seven-year-old Markell McCottrell was the driver of the truck. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment, along with 41-year-old Christopher Lindsey — a passenger in the truck.

Both men are from St. Louis, and are expected to survive.

McCottrell was cited for improper lane usage and driving an uninsured vehicle.