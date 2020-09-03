Troopers respond to deadly crash on Illinois Route 115

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old Watseka man died Wednesday after his pickup truck flipped over on a state highway in rural Ford County.

A press release from Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a reported crash at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on Illinois Route 115, about two miles south of Roberts, Ill.

Dustin J. Graf was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 truck south on the state highway when he entered the northbound lane, and then corrected back into the southbound lane.

Troopers said that maneuver caused his truck to overturn on the roadway, which then continued to roll off the left side of the road.

The truck came to rest in a cornfield. During the crash, Graf was thrown from his truck.

Ford County Coroner Richard Flessner pronounced him dead at the scene. Notification has been provided to his next of kin.