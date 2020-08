CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement officials said they responded to a car crash Saturday night near Gifford.

A representative with Illinois State Police (ISP) said the collision happened on U.S. Route 136 at 2400 East Road in Champaign County, which is east of Gifford. They added the road was closed around 10 p.m. Saturday, and the scene was cleared before 4 a.m. Sunday.

No further information was available Sunday morning. ISP continues their investigation of the incident.