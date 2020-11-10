Troopers respond to crash on Route 47

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers have reopened Illinois Route 47 after it was closed following a crash Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL POST: CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to a crash Tuesday morning outside of Fisher.

An emailed statement says it happened on northbound Illinois Route 47 about one-quarter mile north of 3200 North County Road. No one was hurt by the crash, which involved at least two cars.

Both lanes of travel are being rerouted. Troopers ask that you take an alternative route of travel, and to exorcise caution if traveling in the area.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto 3200 North County Road, and southbound traffic is being diverted onto 3300 North County Road.