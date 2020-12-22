Troopers respond to crash on I-74

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State police say all lanes of I-74 remain open after a single car crashed into the median of the interstate.

It happened at 2:16 p.m. near the I-57 interchange.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-74 in Champaign.

It happened between the Prospect Avenue exit and the I-57 interchange. It involves at least one car.

WCIA is working to find out whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story