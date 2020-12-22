Troopers respond to crash on I-74

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State police say all lanes of I-74 remain open after a single car crashed into the median of the interstate.

It happened at 2:16 p.m. near the I-57 interchange.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-74 in Champaign.

It happened between the Prospect Avenue exit and the I-57 interchange. It involves at least one car.

WCIA is working to find out whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.