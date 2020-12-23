Troopers respond to car crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police say one person is hurt after their car crashed in rural Jasper County.

Troopers say it happened at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on St. Marie Road just south of County Road 50th Avenue.

A press release says a white 1999 Dodge was heading south when it drove off of the roadway into the right ditch. Troopers say the car kept going through the ditch and stopped facing southward.

The driver, 63-year-old Jeffrey Nicholas, of Olney, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Troopers say they cited him for improper lane usage.

No further information was available Wednesday.