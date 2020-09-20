Troopers respond to car vs. pedestrian crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) say a Springfield man who was hit by a car early Sunday morning near Sherman may not survive his injuries.

A press release from ISP said troopers responded to the scene at 12:54 a.m. Sunday. It was at Illinois Route 29 at Geary Road, located west of Sherman.

Robbie L. Bollinger, 53, of Greenview was driving a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Route 29. He hit 34-year-old Anthony Furgeson, who was reportedly walking southward in the roadway at the time.

Furgeson was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of ‘life-threatening injuries’.

Bollinger refused medical treatment at the scene.

No further information was available Sunday.

