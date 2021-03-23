Troopers release details on Route 54 crash that killed Riverton man

SPAULDING, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police is investigating a crash Monday that killed one man and seriously hurt another.

A press release from ISP says it happened at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Illinois Route 54 and Main Street in Spaulding.

Troopers say a 63-year-old Riverton man was driving a white 2017 Ford truck northeast on Route 54 approaching South Main Street, and 37-year-old Bradley Watson, of Pekin, was driving a red 2018 Kia Sorento southwest on that same road.

Police say the Riverton man turned left onto Main Street, and failed to yield to the Kia. Watson’s car then hit the truck.

Troopers say the Riverton man was pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, the Sangamon County Coroner is withholding his name, pending notification to his family.

Police say Watson was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, and he may not survive his injuries.

ISP says it’s continuing to investigate the crash. No further information was immediately available Tuesday morning.