Troopers investigating after car hits county jail

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several police agencies are investigating an incident Wednesday morning at the county jail in Urbana.

A press release from Illinois State Police says the Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team responded around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to an incident at the Champaign County Jail, 502 S. Lierman Ave., Urbana.

Investigators say around 8:41 a.m., a suspect rammed a car into the gate of the fence surrounding the jail.

The release says the suspect fled from the scene, but has been caught by police.

The press release described the incident as an “officer-involved shooting,” but later added that neither the officers nor the suspect were hurt.

ISP says it’s still actively investigating.