Troopers, HAZMAT teams respond to rollover crash

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Illinois State Police (ISP) and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) are on the scene of a commercial tanker crash near Beardstown.

An emailed statement from ISP District 9 said it happened early Tuesday morning at U.S. Route 67 and Edgewood Lane, near Beardstown.

An unknown amount of flammable liquid spilled from the tanker that overturned, and a HAZMAT scene was declared by the Beardstown Fire Department. Additionally, IEPA is responding to the crash.

ISP is rerouting both lanes of Route 67 away from the crash site.

Police say traffic is extremely delayed and they encouraged drivers to take an alternative travel route.