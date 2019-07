Goodfield, Ill. — A man faces several charges after an incident that sent him and two state troopers to the hospital.

It happened on I-74 near Goodfield. Troopers searched 31-year-old Damien Grant’s car. They found a loaded handgun. When troopers tried to arrest him, they say he started to fight them and tried to disarm the troopers. They used a taser and he was taken into custody. Grant and the troopers all went to the hospital. They have since been released.