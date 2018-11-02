Tristar building sold
Urbana - URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- New business could be coming to Urbana.
The former Tristar building was auctioned off for $18,000 dollars. It's on East Washington Street off of Philo Road.
The couple who bought it owns the nearby Silver Bullet bar. The buyers say they plan to put in a restaurant with retail space, but they're still looking for tenants.
