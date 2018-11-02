Local News

Tristar building sold

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 03:30 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 04:01 AM CDT

Tristar building sold

Urbana - URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- New business could be coming to Urbana.

The former Tristar building was auctioned off for $18,000 dollars. It's on East Washington Street off of Philo Road. 

The couple who bought it owns the nearby Silver Bullet bar. The buyers say they plan to put in a restaurant with retail space, but they're still looking for tenants.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected