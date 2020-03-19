Triple digit new cases in state

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Two more counties are now also reporting cases: Kendall and Madison.

20 more people at a long-term care facility in DuPage County have tested positive bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff). Currently, IDPH reports 288 cases in 17 counties. Patients range in age from 9 – 91.

Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments which will have the most up to date information.

For more information, click here.

IDPH COVID-19 Hotline

(800) 889 – 3931