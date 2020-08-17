Trial dates in the works for disputed sheriff’s race

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Jim Root’s counsel, who is contesting the 2018 election for the Macon County Sheriff’s office, says the issue may be heard in court this fall.

Root’s lawyer, John Fogarty, said they are currently scheduling trial dates with Champaign Circuit Court Judge Anna Benjamin.

At those hearings, he said they will provide evidence on a number of the disputed ballots between the parties.

“When those dates are finalized, the Court will enter an Order,” Fogarty said. “We are currently looking at dates in October.”

A recount of the ballots was completed by the Macon County Clerk last month. At the time, Clerk Josh Tanner said, “The report will not answer many questions because of the number of contested ballots.” A judge will need to make a decision on those ballots.

In 2018, Root lost an election by one vote to Tony Brown.