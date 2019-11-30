Tree-lighting ceremony moved indoors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday’s scheduled Community Tree Lighting downtown, as part of Small Business Saturday, will still on at 5:30 pm..however, much of the celebration will happen inside the Old State Capitol.

This year’s ceremony includes Santa’s Grand Entrance with the SYPG Elves, a performance by the SYPG dancers, and for the first time, the top three finalists of the first High School Choral Competition performing holiday music.

This is also the first day of the Old Capitol Holiday Walks.

