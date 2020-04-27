Treasurer makes more money available for small businesses

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Small business owners may have another chance to get help from the state. Monday, the State Treasurer’s Office announced an additional $250 million low-interest bridge loans will be made available to employers navigating the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs says the move was necessary because nearly all the initial $250 million made available in March has already been committed to financial institutions throughout the state.

“People are hurting and they need help now,” Frerichs said. “We can move faster than the federal government because we already have the authority to facilitate the loans. We need to push this money into the hands of small business owners because we know that it is easier to ramp-up a business that is struggling than a business that has shuttered.”

The loans work like this:

The state treasurer’s office makes $500 million of its $13 billion investment portfolio available to community lending institutions like local banks and credit unions.

In turn, lending institutions agree to loan the money to small businesses at below-market rates. Eligibility and loan terms are decided by the institution.

In one month, the state treasurer’s office committed $220 million to 27 banks and credit unions. The linked-deposit loans have been a state treasury staple for decades.

The most widely known is Ag Invest which has helped farmers with more than $4 billion in loans since its 1983 establishment for annual and long-term loans used for operating costs, equipment and livestock purchases as well as construction-related expenses.