Treasurer calls it a career

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday was the final day in office for Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing. She’s calling it a career after 14 months on the job.

Prussing has been around politics in the county since 1972. She was the first woman to be elected Mayor of Urbana and has been treasurer since 2018.

In that time, the office has had issues with late tax notices and school payments. It has also been the subject of a Target 3 investigation for failing to acknowledge proper payment of property taxes and erroneously selling the delinquent taxes of a home in Thomasboro. Prussing hopes the job goes to a deserving candidate.

“I think that this office is a very important office so I hope the county board appoints a really good person as treasurer,” says Prussing. “I have a very good chief deputy and I’d like to see the treasurer be a person who can do their job very well.”

The County Board is in the process of finding her replacement. It has 60 days to fill the position.