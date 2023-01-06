MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A traveling scrapbook exhibit is giving a piece of history to one community.

The exhibit is now on display at the Mattoon Public Library. It’s about Zella Powell, a member of one of the founding Black families in Mattoon. She later became the first Black graduate of what is now known as Eastern Illinois University.

Stephanie Wright-Griggs, Powell’s granddaughter, owns the exhibit and hopes it will help people understand the community’s history.

“My sister and I knew we had family here, but I think the connection was during the exhibit and now bringing it back is like the complete connection,” Wright-Griggs said. “Because I understand this is what Grandma wanted. She wanted to make sure people knew her family history in Mattoon.”

The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 28.