Travel ball plays on

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — High school sports in Illinois are still figuring out how they are going to play during the pandemic this Fall, but right now travel baseball and softball teams around the state have found ways to start playing.

One month ago, Mike Namoff’s travel baseball team was finally able to practice for the first time during the pandemic. Thursday, the park district gave him the green light to start scheduling games in Champaign. The Champaign Dream have had their season on hold since the pandemic started in March.

Surrounding states like Indiana, Wisconsin, and Missouri have gotten back to their seasons earlier than Illinois. A lot of travel baseball and softball teams have taken advantage by playing over the border. Each host city will have different rules in place. Namoff says it’s up to the coaches to keep things safe.

“With so many differences in every city, we just gotta do the best as coaches, make the best decisions,” says Namoff. “Again, I was the guy who tried to push it, but then I was like, ‘Let’s all wait this out a little bit.'”

Namoff’s team will play their first tournament this weekend in Bloomington. Tryouts for several travel teams are coming up at the end of this month. Champaign Dream will only play through July, but Namoff says he will try and schedule as many games as he can since the teams cannot refund the fees that were paid before the year.