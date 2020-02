Transportation agency plans event for minority entrepreneurs

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State transportation officials are planning an event next month in Springfield for minority- and women-owned businesses.

The conference February 10 – 11 will offer workshops and seminars on topics including financing, insurance, cybersecurity and making a safe work environment.

Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says the state’s $45 billion capital program will make things busier than ever for the agency. The conference is called Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward.