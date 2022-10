VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Railroad crossings in Villa Grove have reopened following a train derailment in the town Wednesday night.

The derailment happened around 7:30 p.m. east of the city’s train depot. At least one train car derailed, which resulted in all crossings in the city being blocked.

The blockage has been resolved and all train crossings are once again open. The cause of the derailment is still unknown.