Traffic light repairs planned at Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield’s City Water Light and Power department will be fixing traffic signals at South Sixth Street and Stanford Avenue on Friday.

A press release says the work is set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday, and is needed because of damage from a traffic crash.

Stop signs will be placed at the intersection while the repairs are being completed, the release says. It’s expected to finish up by 3 p.m.

The work may be rescheduled in the event of bad weather.

The utility department asks drivers to take a different route around this intersection and to slow down and drive with caution if they pass through the work zone.

